Saturday night boogie

It was such an awesome concert this weekend! The Back Alley Concert (July21) with The Slamdogs at Firehall Brewery, second of the 2018 Series, went like a dream! THANK YOU everyone who came out for an awesome summer evening. There’s only one more Series Concert to go: Back Alley Concert Aug 11th with Floyd Meets Brown, featuring Leila Neverland. Tickets are $15 if bought in advance, available at the Beer Shop & Social below the “Old Firehall” on Main Street (parking around back, down “Brewery Alley”).

The Slamdogs last night were amazing, and kept the fun coming with raw talent and a perfect laid back attitude. And, of course, thank you to our team of Firehall Brewery staff and volunteers for making this break-even event possible. If you would like to volunteer for one of our concerts, please email info@firehallbrewery.com. Oh ya….

and thanks Marie-Eve Ruhland for the photos.