Saturday March of Women January 22, 2017, 6:50 am Wow!! There was 55 people there and 10 dogs! Baby’s and Boys and Men and Girls and Women! We were all there! It was very nice I was so proud of Oliver! Photo banner and story pictures by Leza Macdonald
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
Just to clarify my criticism = it was sent in long before the march in Oliver and I am happy yours went well.
My comment was based on news that came on the internet and never appeared on our local news stations. It was about the March in Washington where when Madonna was speaking CNN had to cut her off because she kept throwing out the F bomb. It was also later announced that she would be investigated by the Secret Service for threatening to blow up the White House.
You may also despise Donald Trump, but Ashley Judd read a poem about him at the March that was absolutely vile in nature. Also some of the signs the women were carrying were not fit to be seen – they were disgusting.
And if you doubt what I am saying, feel free to look it all up on the internet.
Diane Worth says
Just to clarify, this women’s march was NOT sponsored by the Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) service group. Although our focus is on improving the lives of local women, we do not have a political mandate. Any WOW members who participated did so of their own beliefs and did not represent the actions or opinions of WOW.
Marion Trimble says
Thank you Diane. It’s unfortunate someone would blame WOW, a fabulous group of women who have for many years done so much valuable service for our community. This march was proposed by individuals who wished to make their voices heard in support of many issues that could be threatening to Canadians and women in general. There were no groups, clubs, political parties or religious affiliations represented in the march.