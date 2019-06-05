Saturday – look for a wellness HUB in Osoyoos

Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre and Wellness Hub are excited to share that they are bringing the international wellness movement to Osoyoos on Saturday.

The event is being held at Desert Sun at 8701 Main Street – June 8th from 9 am – 1 pm.

Global Wellness Day which is celebrated all around the world with the goal of inspiring and helping people to make wellness a priority in their lives. The all-ages event features a line-up of local businesses and organizations who have the purpose of helping their communities to thrive and live a happy life. Over a dozen tables will be set up sharing services, products, resources and information covering a variety of health dimensions including your physical, mental, social, emotional and financial wellness.

Wellness Walks will be happening at 9:30, 10:00, 10:30 and 11:00 am. Come alone or bring your family, friends, and coworkers and take a 20 – 30 minute group walk with health and wellness practitioners from the event and let’s get moving together!

Activity tables include a Creative Corner which is hosted by Osoyoos and District Arts Council where they will be featuring stress relieving art demos and some opportunities to get lost in the process of creating. There is also a Kids Wellness Zone featuring water play, colouring, arts & crafts as well as healthy snacks. Kids can participate in painting rocks and hiding them on their own Kids Wellness Walk.