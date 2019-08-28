Saturday is Opioid Overdose Awareness Day

If you see the Town Hall illuminated with purple flood lights, you’ll know it’s International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

In July council directed staff to embark on a social media campaign to promote the awareness and erect lighting to signify the event.

Getting “clean.”

“Junkie.”

“Addict.”

“Dirty” needles.

The language we use to refer to people with substance use disorders can elicit many negative stereotypes.

The overdose crisis continues – in 2018, one life was lost every two hours in Canada. It can happen to anyone.

It’s important that we reduce stigma around people who use drugs and ensure that everyone has access to the health-care services they need, where and when they need them.

Source: Town of Oliver, Interior Health