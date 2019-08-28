Saturday is Opioid Overdose Awareness Day

If you see the Town Hall illuminated with purple flood lights, you’ll know it’s International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
In July council directed staff to embark on a social media campaign to promote the awareness and erect lighting to signify the event.
Getting “clean.”
“Junkie.”
“Addict.”
“Dirty” needles.
The language we use to refer to people with substance use disorders can elicit many negative stereotypes.
The overdose crisis continues – in 2018, one life was lost every two hours in Canada. It can happen to anyone.
It’s important that we reduce stigma around people who use drugs and ensure that everyone has access to the health-care services they need, where and when they need them.
Source: Town of Oliver, Interior Health
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson says
I’m so SICK & TIRED of special days….Awareness is so in your face without them. It’s whats being done to FIX the problems is the question? Only the rich can afford help for addiction issues.. and trying to get the addicted to assume responsibility for their addiction is excruciating difficult. It’s a disease that effects the brain and decision making process. Substituting drugs with methadone or Suboxone and naloxone doesn’t seem to be working. I can only wonder what the costs are for these free products that seem to prolong the issues at hand. Don’t get me wrong… I believe the money can be better used for facilities that home users and rehabilitate (along with the substitutes) with a long term commitment. There are many underlying problems that go along with addictions and need therapy, empathy & love… This isn’t given along with the hand out of substitutes. Yes, I’m angry.