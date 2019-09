The public is invited to check out the government’s radio observatory at an open house on Sept. 7.

The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory will provide tours, lectures, scientists you can talk to and information on plans for future telescopes.

It’s a family event, so they also promise activities to keep kids interested and entertained.

The open house goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The observatory is located at 717 White Lake Rd.