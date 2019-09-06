HOT DOG SALE

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star invite you to come for lunch on Saturday, 7th September.

Your donation will help us assist the abused women who turn to the Oliver/Osoyoos Safe House for shelter.

An abusive spouse means women and children living in fear and many of these people have absolutely nowhere to turn for help. It is a sad fact of our society that shelters are needed to protect those in danger, so area families are lucky to have the Dessert Sun Society to help out in a crisis.

Come and get a hot dog, fried onions and all the fixings Saturday, 10.30 am-2.00 pm, outside Buy Low Foods. Our smiles will make you forget the clouds and your donation will help others.