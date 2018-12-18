Santa Truck – all routes

16th anniversary Christmas Fire Truck Event –

Cheer on ‘Santa’ on a route near your home

December 18-Tuesday – Wine name area – Meadows Drive around Lakeside Drive to Merlot covering Zinfandel, Pinot, Chardonnay, Riesling Pl., Garnay Ct., Cabernet, parts of Mountainview.

December 19-Wednesday – Fruits and Mines – Rockcliffe/Spartan including Panorama, SOSS, OES and homes north to Bing Avenue including streets: Fairview, Morningstar, Eveningstar, School, Gala, Bartlett, Tilton

December 20-Thursday – Rivers (Acre Lots) Columbia Place and West Airport to Similkameen including Skagit, Kettle, Granby, Tulameen

December 21-Friday – Along McKinney – North of Hospital & Parks area to Eastside covering the Meadows area to Redwing including Coyote, Badger, Salamander, Eastside Lane, Wolfcub, Oxbow, Willows Place

December 22-Saturday – North of Eastside including TEN School, Greenacres, Sunnybank, to Merlot, Lakeside, Parkview, Bellevue, Arbor Lane

December 23-Sunday – North of Main St. (Hillside to Coop), St Martin’s, Courthouse, Kiwanis, Earle Crescent, Hollow, School, Kootenay, Okanagan.