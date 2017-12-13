Santa fire-truck is coming soon

Santa and local firefighters will out and about Monday December 18 to Saturday December 23.
This year we have maps constructed by firefighter Kevin Vetch. Here is a sample for the first day and ODN
will be letting everyone know just when the Santa truck will be out on your street.
Comments
Kevin Vetsch says
Hi John. If you are on Facebook, you can follow the OFD page (search: Oliver Fire Department). All maps will be posted on there shortly, as well. We will also be reposting the individual maps the day before our tours and we will be posting other content as well.
John Chapman says
Great map from Kevin! Any chance we can have the outline of the nights/areas for the entire week so we can plan to not miss it? If we can’t see it in our area we could plan to catch it somewhere when we are free. Thanks.
Publisher: All the maps will be published this weekend