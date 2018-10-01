Salute to the Sockeye – by Julie Martineau

Adam’s River Sockeye Salmon Run 2018.

34 million fish recorded 4 years ago.

This is a fascinating place to visit at any time of year, but particularly in early October during the run of the Adams River sockeye salmon. The Adams River has one of the largest Sockeye salmon runs in North America.

Every fourth year is a “dominant” salmon run, with millions of fish to be seen. The Adams River Salmon Society coordinate the celebration known as the “Salute to the Sockeye” during the dominant years.

During the last 3 weeks of October, these years often have substantial returns of sockeye and offer excellent viewing opportunities. The best place to view spawning salmon will be on the new viewing platform approximately 300m west of the the parking lot.