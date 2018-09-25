“Sad Day” says water councillor

Rick Machial has been a water councillor on Oliver Town Council for 28 years.
Mayor Ron Hovanes told the public of an in-camera discussion Monday and a decision to change the rules on how water councillors participate in council decisions after the next municipal election October 20th.
Oliver has maintained an excellent relationship with rural partners for many years by allowing the water councillors to comment on other issues than water based decisions. (They can only vote on water matters)
That will change. Council sought legal advice and based on a report not made public – legal counsel indicated that letters patent for the water utility state that water councillors should NOT be at a meeting where other matters are discussed.
Councillor Machial says the move is abrupt and sets a negative tone after almost thirty years of great co-operation. ” It is a sad day for Oliver”
Machial this decision will make it more difficult for staff to run efficient meetings and agendas will be need to be scrutinized more carefully to ensure all matters that affect the water budget are isolated and dealt with together. He says representation before taxation is an essential principle.
After the election each water budget, water operations matter will need to be segregated out – on the agenda – and those issues dealt first in a meeting and then water councillors would make themselves scarce by leaving the chambers.
Only in Osoyoos and Oliver – do councils have separate types of decision makers. This important change was made in 1990 when the South Okanagan Lands Irrigation District (SOLID) was dissolved into two parts.
Comments
George Boychuk says
That is a terribly wrong decision made by council. Why change something that has worked so well for so many years? Is it just for the sake of change? Come on council, give this issue some deeper consideration.
Pat Hampson says
This is an unfortunate decision. As a Councillor and Mayor, I believe having the Water Councillors in attendance for the duration of Council Meetings a benefit. Water Councillors Miller and Machial did not vote on any matters other than Water Matters but offered guidance during discussions related to water within the Town Boundaries. “Letters patent for the water utility state that water councillors should NOT be at a meeting where other matters are discussed”.
This leads to protracted discussions; eg. when water matters in the Town arise as the result of “other matters being discussed” input from the Water Councillors could critical to Council decisions. Lacking availability of such advice leads to protracted decision making. In my opinion the ‘Letters Patent’ were probably written before women had the vote. Such documents must reflect expediency and the times; if they do not they should be taken with a laxative to ensure the Town does not become constipated by additional meetings and delays.
Publisher: as quoted on ODN by Rick – staff will have to be very careful on all agenda items that might affect the water budget ( Pat – in town or out of town ) The Oliver Water Utility is a 7 persons decision. No decision on water in town is JUST for regular councilors.
A stupid decision made by a “pair” of ignorant people. The decision should be repealed. And while I have the floor…. Osoyoos has never used the experience of water councillors to their advantage.
More legal I am sure but neglectful of the common good. We all live in rural agriculture communities and we should act like that.
So many systems work well with the “community” touch. This was a misguided, bitter, vengeful decision. But I admit – no one really cares. Now back to some shallow Hollywood based TV or a re-run cable TV broadcast of local council.
Folks there was only 5 citizens in the audience at Monday’s regular meeting.
Pat Hampson says
I am not sure what the comments in brackets are meant in relation to my comment.
I understand the logic of Councils’ decision but an elected Water Councillor is just as ‘elected’ as the rest of Council and should be able to contribute opinions during Councils’ discussions. The relationship has worked well for years and is not broken so why try to fix it based on feeble legal decision. Very little will be achieved but a lot of complications will arise and ‘good-will’ is at risk.
Publisher says
Oliver’s water utility looks after water matters in both rural and town. Comments talking about Town water skews the conversation. The move by council is to remove water councillor from discussing any matter rural or in-town that does not concern water. Bad decision.
If Hampson and Bennest agree – something is wrong in River City.