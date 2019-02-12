sẁiẁs – at the point

Park maybe be closed for the season but you can walk it

Thanks to John Chapman for making the walk to the very end of it.

Osoyoos – looking north – a panoramic view

Comments

  1. For anyone looking for a lovely and easy walk on a sunny day once the weather warms a bit, you will not be disappointed by parking in the Haynes Point gate lot and taking a stroll through the campsite to the end of the spit. On a sunny day with a blue sky and the coloured grasses and reeds, it’s a site and walk that many folks would really enjoy!!

