Rural residents – advisory re garbage and recycling pickups

Starting Monday July 29th, 2019, the garbage trucks in Electoral Area ‘C’ will be changing their routes. This will mean residents may have earlier or later collection of their materials.

Residents in Area ‘C’ are asked to get their garbage, recycling or yard waste to the curb by 7:00 am on Mondays to ensure pickup of their materials.

The garbage truck routes are being changed due to safety. There have been several close calls along Highway 97 south of Oliver this summer. Impatient drivers have dangerously passed the garbage truck. As well, drivers in the far lane have almost hit the oncoming garbage truck when passing.

The garbage truck will now start the section of Highway 97 south of Oliver, from Road 1 to Road 20, at 7 am when there is less traffic. With the change of route, other areas may earlier or later collection times than usual.