Rural report with Laird Smith

In conclusion of the experience with the control church, I have learned a great deal. As with all of us, time waits for nobody. Most of the people I knew during those 22 years have stayed with what they were taught, even though they attend different churches. I no longer participate in church. The Biblical interpretation given by Mike Williams was sufficient for me and I look nowhere else.

Those years spent with the control church are not a loss for it was my choice to be there and I have few regrets. I met many wonderful people during the journey.

On a different note, I began writing weekly for ODN in April of 2013. Today I cease writing weekly, but I will write occasionally. I bid the readers of this column a farewell for now.

Publisher’s Note: Thanks Laird for your contributions to ODN – can’t believe it is 4 years. All the best on your next holiday. Keep connected.