Rural report with Laird Smith

One thing I haven’t talked a whole lot about was the attitude that we were expected to display. In the Edmonton church, the pastor would walk into the building where everyone was gathered and say, ” attitude check !” Our response was to look at him and smile and say, “praise the Lord !” That would happen several times a month. Of course we didn’t know when, so we always kept ready for his surprise command. Expressing our spirituality in everyday conversation was demanded as well. There were many expressions such as God is good, praise the Lord, thank you Jesus, glory to God, amen brother/sister amen. Don’t get me wrong, those expressions are all good, but we were expected to use them all the time and we did. Even in our prayers which we spoke out loud to a group, we spoke the name of Jesus, God, Father, Lord, many many times. An example of how we spoke to God would be to say, “Jesus, we thank you Lord for today God, and Jesus, help me Lord to be in thoughtful prayer Lord for those in need Father, and Jesus keep me Lord on the right spiritual path Father amen”. When I speak to my friends I don’t say, ” hi Jim, how are things Jim? Thank you Jim for inviting me Jim. And Jim, say hi to your wife Jim for me Jim. Then why do we think it is right to speak God’s many names over and over again when we pray in public? Are we demonstrating how spiritual we are or are we just nervous to be speaking in front of people? With the groups I belonged to, we had to constantly prove our spiritual awareness to everyone we were with, both in Edmonton and in Walla Walla.

In 1992, the group in Edmonton, the PPCE had a huge split. Of 600 people, 400 left. Of the staff, they lost all the teachers in the ACE Christian school as well as the principal, the church administrator, the 2 church secretaries, the music director and the youth pastor.

In Walla Walla, we only heard about it, we didn’t see all the pain, loss and grief.

After the drive by shootings ceased, my wife had a serious falling out with PJF, and she needed a costly operation and we hadn’t any health insurance on her. We made the decision to move back to Canada. We chose Red Deer because Lynda had family there and we didn’t want to endure the results of the split in Edmonton.