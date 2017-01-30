Rural report with Laird Smith

They saw that some of those churches were 5000 to 10,000 members strong! Our Pastor’s thought, why shouldn’t we be able to have growth like that? They began to plan for such growth. They found a piece of farmland in a neighboring community that would be suitable for expansion when the time came. The million dollar building we had just erected and moved into would not handle growth of even a 1000 more people. One morning during church the Pastors’ presented their plan, and it was a done deal, no questions asked. The property was 27 acres and was priced at $700,000.00. It would be added to our existing mortgage.

To my knowledge, everyone was all for the idea.Thinking back, I suppose there were dissenters, because not too much later after the purchase declaration, a law came about that was to negatively affect everyone.

The Pastors, during one of the church services, declared that Bobby and Suzie XYZ, had rebelled against the authority of the church and they were unrepentant. Since that was the case, they were no longer welcome. We were told that we could say hi to them on the street but nothing more.

Our children couldn’t play with their children, we were not allowed to phone them or invite them over. They were to be cut off! The idea was to have them see the error of their ways and come back to the group and submit to the Pastors’ discipline.

In my 22 years of being affiliated with this bunch, I didn’t see anyone return. That error of thinking continues today in some of those churches. All it does is continue to divide and hurt people.

In 1978, there was abundance. Everyone was working, the economy was brisk, people from all over Canada were working in Alberta. Our church grew in numbers, many were getting married, buying houses, and starting families. The church coffers were full and overflowing.