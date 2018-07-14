Rural fire chiefs present motions to RDOS

.

Purpose- The South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs (Anarchist Mtn, Kaleden, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, Naramata and Willowbrook) by delegation wish to provide an update and request two motions at the July 19th Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Board meeting.

Topic 1 – Fire Chiefs Activities

· The Fire Chiefs attending will provide a Brief Management Strategy and Update on their activities since the adjustment of Operational Bylaws for the Fire Departments, April 19, 2018.

Topic 2 – South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chief Association

· The Fire Chiefs attending will provide a Brief Update including the Rationale and Purpose of forming this Association.

Topic 3 – Status Report of Fire Departments

· The Fire Chiefs attending will provide a Brief Update on Volunteer membership and other highlights that may be of interest to the Board.

Topic 4 – Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Fire Masterplan Report and individual Fire Department Reports

· The Fire Chiefs attending will provide a Brief Update on activities, actions and planning that Fire Departments are taking to address recommendations in the various reports.

Motion Request 1 – Director Laison to Fire Departments

Motion Request – The South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs request the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Board appoint up to 6 Directors as Laison and provide key contacts for the Fire Chiefs. As representatives of the Board it is hoped these appointed Directors could attend meetings and other activities and interact with the Fire Chiefs as required.

Motion Request 2 – Wildfire Season Restrictions

Motion Request – The South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs request that should any Wildfire Prevention Restriction be required in their Fire Department Areas during the 2018 Wildfire Season that any Restrictions be linked and coordinated directly with Provincial Restrictions determined by BC Wildfire Service. The Fire Chiefs believe this will lead to less confusion and administration needs required when dealing with the General Public.