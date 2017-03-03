Rural Dividend pays off for Boundary Similkameen

OLIVER – Building on the economic benefits and jobs created by getting to yes on major projects and provincial investments in infrastructure, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson today announced immediate investments and a long-term action plan outlined in B.C.’s rural economic development strategy that will create jobs and economic opportunities in Boundary-Similkameen.

Building on our Rural Advantages: B.C.’s Rural Economic Development Strategy outlines the Province’s three-pronged approach to build, strengthen, and diversify rural communities. These investments are expected to support up to 26,600 direct and indirect jobs with an overall impact of $2.8 billion to provincial GDP. Targeted initiatives include $40 million to expand and enhance high-speed Internet and an extension of the $25 million Rural Dividend Fund to reinvigorate and diversify more local economies. These will ensure British Columbians in all regions of the province have the opportunity for good-paying jobs and a high quality of life in their community.

To strengthen the Province’s commitment to supporting rural communities and in recognition of the unique challenges and opportunities they face, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett was recently appointed Minister of State for Rural Economic Development. Building on our Rural Advantages delivers on a key priority in the minister of state’s mandate letter.

With the release of Building on our Rural Advantages, the Province is also making targeted investments that will benefit rural communities throughout B.C., including Boundary-Similkameen:

* $15 million over three years for trades equipment in B.C. secondary schools so students can explore the trades earlier in their education, including $45,386 in Boundary, and $124,629 in Okanagan Similkameen.

* $10 million to support new land-management initiatives throughout B.C. and in Boundary-Similkameen, including range fencing repairs and multi-year invasive plant management projects with partners such as regional weed committees, the British Columbia Cattlemen’s Association and Ducks Unlimited.

* Invest an additional $4 million across the province including communities throughout the Boundary-Similkameen region over two years in the Provincial Livestock Fencing Program to help B.C. ranchers and farmers keep their livestock safe and businesses thriving.

* More than $433,000 through the Rural Dividend Fund for six projects, including $100,000 for the Village of Keremeos to develop the Keremeos Downtown Visual Improvement Comprehensive Concept Plan, $93,840 for the Village of Midway for design and engineering work to upgrade the Midway Community Centre, $77,315 for the City of Greenwood to develop a historic copper smelter ruins site into a tourist attraction, $66,000 for the Town of Osoyoos to develop design and environmental permit cost estimates, $60,000 for the Oliver District Heritage Society to create a multi-purpose heritage garden, and $36,747 for the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District to implement a town centre master plan.

* Provide rebates of up to $3,500 through a new Livestock Tag Reader Rebate Program so small ranchers in Boundary Similkameen can purchase equipment to enhance food safety and food traceability protocols.