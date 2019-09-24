Rural Dividend fund suspended to help forest industry

The BC Liberals argue the Rural Dividend Fund was created so smaller communities can build capacity and promote economic diversification. Wilkinson says the government should not be punishing rural B.C. by taking away important funding that helps create jobs and contributes to the overall wellness and sustainability of smaller communities.

“It is simply unbelievable that during a time of crisis for forestry-dependent communities, the NDP would pile on with the suspension of the Rural Dividend Fund,” Rural Development critic and Liberal MLA Donna Barnett said.

“Only the NDP would think alienating small communities, driving away economic growth and putting even more jobs at risk is a good idea.”

Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson says he wants the communities to know that applications that have made will be kept for future funding cycles. He went on to say the government made the decision to ensure workers in rural communities are supported.

“That is what communities told us was needed the most for their economic stability and the economic future. That is why we temporarily re-purposed funding in the rural development program,” Donaldson said.