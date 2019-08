Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) and the Oliver Community Arts Council

are co-hosting the

Mad Hats High Tea

at the Roots & Fruits Festival in the

Community hall, Saturday August 17 from 2 – 4 pm.

Terry and Holly are all set with their fancy hats

to serve tea, or help make a “mad hat” with some supplies provided.

$5/person, children under 3 are free. Best Hat prize is available to be had.