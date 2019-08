Photo credit:

Shari Saysomsack Photography

Left to right Myaia Koenig, Kael Koteles, Sharon Grewal and Phat Thai

***

Friday August 16 7pm Venables Theatre – Speech and Presentation

Saturday August 17 6:30 pm Venables Theatre – Coronation and Awards

Outgoing Oliver Ambassadors

Enola Mills, Jennifer Zepeda, and Avnit Sidhu