Rocket launch pad?

Town of Oliver is constructing a base for a Columbarium area at the cemetery.

It is constructed with concrete and will have paving stones installed in areas as well. We will start with one Columbarium unit that will have 60 niches available for purchase – prices yet to be determined.

The actual unit arrives this week and will be the centre piece situated on the middle pad.

Future Columbarium pieces will be added in the future as needed. All work done by Town crews and the supplier of the fixture is Nelson Granite.