Robottis’ sentenced Tuesday

Pier Robotti, 63, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison, less three months, for dumping Roxanne Louie’s body down an embankment off a rural road in Naramata.

Sixty seven year old Grace Robotti (his sister) was sentenced at the same time to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the Jan. 4, 2015 killing.

***

First story (ODN) on her disappearance January 7 2015

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing. Sgt. Rick Dellebuur says Roxanne Louie has not been seen or heard from since about 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Dellebuur, Louie was supposed to fly back to Vancouver at 9:45 Sunday morning but failed to show up on her flight at Penticton Regional Airport. Family members have been unable to contact her since.

Louie is described as:

First Nations 26 years old

5’5″ and 117 pounds with a slim build

Long brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Roxanne Louie is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP.