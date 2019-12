Highway 97, in both directions. Rock slide between Sundial Rd and Vaseux Lake Cres (5 km south of Okanagan Falls).

The road is closed.

Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available.

Detour Via Hwy 3 to Keremeos & Hwy 3A Keremeos to Kaleden. Next update time Tue Dec 24 at 11:30 AM PST. Last updated Tue Dec 24 at 10:42 AM PST. (DBC-14348)C

Photos supplied by Julie Martineau