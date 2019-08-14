Road closed until August 30th

Capital Improvements on Park Drive started August 12th. Park Drive will be CLOSED to all traffic from Tuc-el-Nuit Drive to the west side of Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School parking lot. The west entrance to Green Acres Mobile Home Park will remain open.

As part of Council’s Traffic Calming Initiatives Park Drive will see the installation of a sidewalk and parking on Park Drive at the Elementary School. The road will be widened to ensure there is proper parking on the east side of the road, a new sidewalk/curb, and as well to improve upon safety, a raised crosswalk will be installed.

The road closure will continue through to August 30th to ensure works are complete before the beginning of the school year.