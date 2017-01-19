Updated: Police tight lipped about suspicious death

Was a truck fire miles away connected to the death of a man near White Lake?

A body found within last 24 hours just off the road between Willowbrook and White Lake Observatory. The road is closed to north and south bound traffic at White Lake junction (N) at the top of the hill north of Yellow Brick Road(S).

Penticton watch commander Cpl. Mike Field (right) says no details are being released. Field and one other officer on duty on the south end of the road closure Wednesday. It is expected investigators have a sudden death scene protected area somewhere near the dry lake. One area resident says police have been going door to door to find witnesses. She said an officer who came to her door asked if she’d heard anything. He said police were investigating a homicide.

RCMP officers at the scene would only say the person died in suspicious circumstances. A large police presence in the area was reported on social media Tuesday.The identity of the male decendent has not yet been announced. Police say an initial investigation has led them to believe there is no risk to the public.

Files from Castanet and Global Okanagan