Road 9 – major construction zone Wednesday – water shut off

Flood Mitigation Works – September 26 & 27, 2018

Flood mitigation works are scheduled for today Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday to allow the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure to lower water mains to install a large box culvert at Road 9.

Domestic Water Shut Off – Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Affecting homes at Highway 97 near Roads 7 – 10, Road 9 and 10

There is potential that surrounding areas may be affected

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Irrigation Water Shut Off – Thursday, September 27, 2018

System 6 Only (Road 5 to Road 15)

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Town of Oliver’s Water Utility apologizes for inconveniences to its customers. After water service is restored, air or discoloured water may be present in the piping. Running a garden hose or cold water bathtub faucet for several minutes, should eliminate both air and discoloured water problems. If you have a specialized water filtration unit within your premise, it may need to be isolated to prevent any blockage which could result from this water outage.