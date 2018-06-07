Road 6 “problem” house arrest – this follows a shooting/armed robbery

Police Investigating a Shooting and Home Invasion – Oliver

Update June 7th, 2018 – Arrest Made

On June 1, 2018, the RCMP made an arrest in the shooting of an Oliver male, which occurred on May 28, 2018. A thirty-year-old Oliver male was arrested and charges have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. The male suspect remains in custody pending charge approval and bail hearing.

The Penticton Regional General Investigation Section, Oliver RCMP, and the Forensic Identification Services, executed a series of three search warrants in connection to this investigation. Police believe the shooting occurred at a problem residence on Road 6 around 9:00 pm on May 28, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police are still seeking information from anyone who witnessed the shooting and or prior armed robbery, which occurred on May 18, 2018. Police do not believe these incidents to be random, and the public is safe.

If you have any information regarding any of these investigations, please contact your nearest Police Agency or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477