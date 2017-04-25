Riverside hotel begins journey to approval



By ROY WOOD

The first bureaucratic hurdle has been cleared as Oliver council paves the way for a long sought, full service hotel.

Council passed the first two readings of bylaws to amend the Official Community Plan and to make some minor zoning changes in preparation to sell the Centennial RV Park site to a hotel developer.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to express their views on the project at a public hearing on May 8.

Kamloops hotel owner Ron Mundi approached the town last month with a proposal to build an 80-room hotel at the site on the west shore of the Okanagan River.

The four-storey hotel, with a pool, is tentatively scheduled to open in May 2018. Phase two of the project could include a 12,000-square-foot restaurant.

The project might have started even sooner except the operators of the Centennial RV Park have made commitments to clients for this year. They will vacate at the end of 2017.

The May 8 public hearing will be held at the Elks Hall for fear that the regular council chambers may not be large enough for the anticipated large crowd. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. and will be preceded by a 5 p.m. question-and-answer period with town staff.

Opposition to the proposed development has been muted so far. One 15-name petition against the idea was filed early this month and one resident, Helen Overnes, told a council committee Monday that Centennial Park should remain as green space or be used for affordable housing.

The town has long hoped to attract someone to build a hotel and earlier this year sent information packages to several potential developers. According to Mayor Ron Hovanes, the town received inquiries from “more than one developer.” The most promising proposal was the one from Mundi, who owns the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.