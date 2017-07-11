Ripped off again

The RipOff Artists hosted an opening reception at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre on Monday July 10 to kick off their “Cashing In on Canada 150” studio week. The artist collective has chosen Canada’s purple $10 bill, featuring Sir John A MacDonald, as their artistic inspiration for the country’s sesquicentennial celebration. Each member of the group will reproduce the currency in their chosen medium and in the style of a different Canadian artist, such as Maud Lewis, Tom Thomson, Ken Danby, and Emily Carr. As an added challenge, “150” must appear somewhere in their artwork.

At the opening reception, each artist gave a sneak peek of their talent by recreating the Canada penny stamp from 1867 as their “pre-piece”. Drop in on the artists all week long, July 11 – 15 (Tuesday to Saturday), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and watch them work on their unique $10 bill.

Photos: JoAnn Turner discusses her inspiration, Myfanwy MacLeod and Enid Baker (left) reveals Ken Danby – in particular his famous painting “The Goalie”.

Photo Credit: Penelope Johnson

