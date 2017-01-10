RIP Jean-Guy Langlois

Jean-Guy Langlois

June 28, 1949 – January 5, 2017

On Thursday January 5, 2017, Mr. Jean-Guy Langlois of Oliver passed away peacefully at Mariposa Gardens at the age of 67 years.

He was predeceased by his parents Roland and Annette Langlois.

Jean-Guy will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Julie; sons Gabriel and Samuel and sister Mireille.

Jean-Guy was a farrier by trade and serviced the South Okanagan since 1976.

He was an avid hockey player, golfer, hiker, waterskier and windsurfer. Jean-Guy spent years skiing, snowboarding and volunteering on ski patrol at Mt. Baldy but what he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.