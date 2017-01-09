RIP Cecilia George

,

April 25, 1942
to
January 3, 2017

Cecilia *George, (Adams Lake), wife of former OIB Chief Hubert (Hub) George has passed in her 74 year.

Her wake, her funeral and celebration of life – complete over the weekend.

Our respects to a fine lady.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*