RIP Cecilia George

April 25, 1942
to
January 3, 2017
Cecilia *George, (Adams Lake), wife of former OIB Chief Hubert (Hub) George has passed in her 74 year.
Her wake, her funeral and celebration of life – complete over the weekend.
Our respects to a fine lady.
,
April 25, 1942
to
January 3, 2017
Cecilia *George, (Adams Lake), wife of former OIB Chief Hubert (Hub) George has passed in her 74 year.
Her wake, her funeral and celebration of life – complete over the weekend.
Our respects to a fine lady.
Comments
Susan Fulton says
Jack,
I assume that Cecilia spelled her last name George, maybe you could correct the spelling?