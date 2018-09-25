Right in your back yard

September 25, 2018, 7:41 am
Cathedral Lakes
Photos by Edwin Dukes
Jeremy Cook says
September 25, 2018 at 12:55 pm
Really lovely shots Ed.
Dave drought says
September 25, 2018 at 11:14 am
Nice hike up that hill, eh? Camped there more than once, terrain, people, fishing, all were great. Unfortunately, no access to the lodge at that time. Had to carry your own beer. Looking forward to going again.
Bob Barker says
September 25, 2018 at 7:59 am
Wow – great shots
Would this not be a good place for a National Park – Dick Cannings and Catherine McKenna could spend winters there together
Carolyn Tipler says
September 25, 2018 at 12:58 pm
It is already a Provincial Park – established in 1968 and a protected area added later, can’t remember the date now.
Publisher: as much as the territory the NPR or NP is looking at. Parks Canada is a predator. Not interested in conservation but the amalgamation of a land mass
for commercial exploitation. Jasper/Banff – these are areas of conservation or TOURIST traps?
Do not be misguided. Selling it off to offshore tourists is stated as more important than bear, deer, snakes, trees, or flowers.
$$$ Parks Canada is not a conservator?
Pat English says
September 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm
Agenda 21 and its catch phrase Sustainable Development is the elephant in the room. The removal of rural peoples access to the land and eventual authorized personnel only zones is the goal with the people restricted to human habitation areas only.
September 25, 2018 at 6:38 pm
All depends on who you want to believe. There is conservation work happening in the National Parks in BC and Alberta. I do know people involved in that work so its not just something I read. The fact that Banff and Jasper are huge tourist attractions cannot be denied – they have the Rockies and Ice fields. I am in favour of Parks – don’t care if they are Provincial or National.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Jeremy Cook says
Really lovely shots Ed.
Dave drought says
Nice hike up that hill, eh? Camped there more than once, terrain, people, fishing, all were great. Unfortunately, no access to the lodge at that time. Had to carry your own beer. Looking forward to going again.
Bob Barker says
Wow – great shots
Would this not be a good place for a National Park – Dick Cannings and Catherine McKenna could spend winters there together
Carolyn Tipler says
It is already a Provincial Park – established in 1968 and a protected area added later, can’t remember the date now.
Publisher: as much as the territory the NPR or NP is looking at. Parks Canada is a predator. Not interested in conservation but the amalgamation of a land mass
for commercial exploitation. Jasper/Banff – these are areas of conservation or TOURIST traps?
Do not be misguided. Selling it off to offshore tourists is stated as more important than bear, deer, snakes, trees, or flowers.
$$$ Parks Canada is not a conservator?
Pat English says
Agenda 21 and its catch phrase Sustainable Development is the elephant in the room. The removal of rural peoples access to the land and eventual authorized personnel only zones is the goal with the people restricted to human habitation areas only.
Carolyn Tipler says
All depends on who you want to believe. There is conservation work happening in the National Parks in BC and Alberta. I do know people involved in that work so its not just something I read. The fact that Banff and Jasper are huge tourist attractions cannot be denied – they have the Rockies and Ice fields. I am in favour of Parks – don’t care if they are Provincial or National.