“Highway to Healing”, Our mission is simple, to financially assist families from the Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls area that have children who need medical treatment that is not provided locally. We are in our 5th year and thanks to our local businesses, sponsors and community members we as a community have successfully assisted 17 families reach medical treatment outside our community….your generosity has provided over $33,000.00 to these families to cover their travel expenses over the last 5 Years….please continue to support this registered charity, there is a need in our communities for this service, to relieve families of some of the financial burden an illness or accident can cause is a lifeline a family can grab onto in a very difficult and stressful time.

Please join us on Sunday June 10, 2018 for our 4th Annual “Ride to Provide” family event, beginning at the South end of Lions Park, you can register online at highwaytohealing.org, help us by raising pledges so we can continue to help “families get there!”

Gail Barriskill, President

Highway to Healing Support Society