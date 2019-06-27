Rick Rock on stage Saturday

Sonic Flower Entertainment & Oliver Music and Entertainment present

SIMPLY QUEEN

Saturday June 29

7:30 p.m.

Venables Theatre

TICKETS $42

www.venablestheatre.ca

Simply Queen is Canada’s premier Queen tribute. They have headlined theatre and outdoor festival shows to thousands all over Canada and the United States.

Simply Queen is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock. Guitarist Bob Wegner (hand-picked by Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to play guitar in the award-winning “We Will Rock You” musical), Drummer Phil Charrette and bassist Mitch Taylor.

The band performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, and faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, with superb attention to detail. It’s all live, and “guaranteed to blow your mind!”