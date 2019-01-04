Rick Knodel reports

Three items of interest from Thursday’s day long RDOS meeting in Penticton

A.

8 conservation projects throughout the South Okanagan will soon be receiving a financial boost.

Bryn White, project manager of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Program sought approval from Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors for $293,000 in grants to help the programs:

Some of the new projects now approved include a $10,000 invasive plant management program in the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s South Okanagan areas

The South Okanagan Bat Habitat Conservation Project was granted $17,137 in order to protect bat habitat

Love Your Lakes will get $40,000 to educate homeowners with shorelines about preserving the ecological state of their beach and waters

Okanagan Nation Alliance gets $5,000 to help develop a plan to improve the ecological stability of a portion of Trout Creek

Fairview Heritage Townsite Society’s – Enhancement Project receives $2,000 for its planning purposes. (picture)

***

B.

Story previously published on a Willowbrook property (horse training arena) – Jones Way Rd – not in compliance

Directors supported a recommendation to proceed to court for an injunction

***

C.

Story previously published on DRAO (White Lake Observatory) area to be included in jurisdiction of Kaleden Fire Department and removed from budget of Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department.

Directors also voted in favour of this recommendation from staff.