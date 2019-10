South Okanagan-West Kootenay

2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP

2019 winner: Richard Cannings, NDP

Cannings won with about 800 votes more than Tory Helena Konanz

24304

23505

Liberal Connie Densiuk well back at 11, 481

Green Party’s Tara Howse at 5520

People’s Party Sean Taylor 1588