Rhoda come back – we miss you already!

Let us go back into the time machine…..again

ODN files – August 13, 2013

Rhoda Brooks, Visitors Centre in Oliver (Historic CPR Building) holding heavy sign stolen from the station many years ago. So long ago memories start to fade.This sign was dropped off at ODN by a person who stated it was time for this to be returned. It had been ‘clipped’ in the early seventies and stored in a basement all these years.

No investigation needed. It’s back and hopefully the sign will hang again where it should secured in a better way by Town Crews.

The Visitors’ Center re opened today with little fanfare – but a well known manager was not there…….

Editor’s note: attempts to contact OTA, Oliver Tourism Association, the leadership, Rhoda and her family have failed to make a connection.

OTA decided to close for two months – employees basically severed. The rest has not been revealed by those formally employed, the employer or civic officials – who pay most of the bills.

ODN has reached out to the Association, the family and the government of BC re the contract for the Visitors Centre.