Retired (3)

SENIORS’ FORUM WITH Provincial ELECTION CANDIDATES

10 AM Friday, March 17th

at Oliver Community Centre – in Room 2

3 PM – Friday, March 17th

at Osoyoos Seniors’ Centre (by the lake)

The Wine Country Retired Teachers’ Association and other groups are sponsoring a forum to talk about and learn about Seniors’ issues and concerns. Our Provincial Election candidates for our Constituency will be present to listen, learn and to be advised about what matters to Seniors and what Seniors’ care about. One of these candidates will be representing our constituency in Victoria after the next election on May 9th.

It is simply a meeting for seniors to talk about issues and voice their concerns and debate possible solutions to problems that need government attention.

The Retired Teachers organization is non-political …. it is not in the business of supporting any one party versus another. But we do have issues.

Respect for Seniors; Seniors’ housing; Healthcare for seniors; Continuing Care, Long term care and Palliative care; Support for Caregivers; Seniors’ Abuse; Transportation services for seniors to get from Oliver and Osoyoos to the Penticton and Kelowna Hospitals; Long-term Care Housing needs and solutions; Home support, etc.

Please mark your calendar and plan to attend to get your voices heard!