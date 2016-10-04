Rest in peace, Uli

Ulrich Prochaska

March 31, 1944 – September 30, 2016

In the early morning hours of Friday September 30th, 2016, Mr. Ulrich (Uli) Franz Max Prochaska of Oliver passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 72 years.

He was predeceased by his parents and one sister.

Uli will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Hella; daughters Corinne and Yvonne (Derrick); grandchildren Phaedra, Ronan and Arleigh; siblings Trudy (Peter) and Eri (Dieter); two nieces and many extended family and friends.

Uli moved to Oliver eight years ago from North Vancouver. He was a man with a big heart and a wonderful sense of humour that was appreciated and loved by many friends and family.

Ulrich loved good food, good friends, skiing, windsurfing, tools, wine and making things with his hands. He was a creative and practical contractor and designer whose architectural designs were unique with a comfortable style.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Entwistle and the staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital for their excellent care and smiles.

If you are so moved, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the South Okanagan General Hospital in his name.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.