Rest in peace Sandy

Sandra Miller

January 22, 1941 – April 19, 2019

Sandra (Sandy) Francis Cragg (Miller) passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital April 19th, 2019 with loved ones at her side.

Sandy was born in Chatham, Ontario January 22nd, 1941 to George and Edith Cragg. She was predeceased by her both her parents as well as brothers Gerry (Benita) and Mike (Karen). She is survived by her loving husband William (Bill) and sons Scott and Jeff, daughter in law Denise and wonderful grandsons Hunter and Blake.

Sandy was a Registered Nurse and earned a Masters in Social Work from Wilfred Laurier University. Her thesis “Police Officers’ Responses to Assaults against Women” was published in the Canadian Mental Health Journal. She worked at the Victorian Order of Nurses, Kitchener Waterloo Hospital and Catholic Family Counselling. After retirement and moving to Oliver, BC she continued to offer counselling to the community.

Special thank you to Dr. Evans, South Okanagan General Hospital, the nursing staff in the Acute Care ward and especially to Nurse Shieva.

A celebration of life will be held at a future time and location.

