Rest in peace – Roger

Roger Dennis Bowering

September 11, 1946 – May 20, 2017

Roger Bowering, 70, of Oliver BC, died May 20, 2017 in Penticton Regional Hospital. He passed peacefully with his wife Cathy and his daughters Wyntre, Denise and Spring, and son in law, Jay by his side.

At his request, no service will be held. A very small Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 17th at Fairview Mountain Golf Course from 4-6PM for Close friends and family.

Roger was born in 1946 in Oliver to Ewart and Pearl Bowering, at St Martin’s Hospital. He graduated from Southern Okanagan Secondary School, and after the usual youthful adventures, worked for 35 years at the Weyerhauser sawmill as a saw filer.

Rogers two greatest passions were his beloved Montreal Canadiens, and golfing with his long-time friends. Known as Dodge to friends and grampa Dodge to his grand-kids, Roger is survived by his wife and daughters, his son in law Jay, his step-children; Sandra, Keith and Nathan, his 8 grandchildren, his brothers and their spouses, George and Jean Bowering, and Jim and Carolyn Bowering, four nieces and one nephew, and former wife Mary Ann. He was predeceased by his father, his mother, and his sister Sally Brown.

Wonderful memories fill the empty spaces Dodge’s passing has left in our hearts, you are loved and missed so very much. May the fairways be evergreen wherever you’re playing now.

