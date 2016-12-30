Rest in Peace, Robert

Robert Thompson

February 25, 1942 – December 22, 2016

On Thursday December 22, 2016, Mr. Robert Henry Thompson of Oliver passed away at Mariposa Gardens after a long illness at the age of 74 years.

He was predeceased by his son Vincent; granddaughter Alyssa and parents Louis and Alice Thompson.

Robert will be fondly remembered by his loving family including spouse Françine Charrier Proulx; son Dan; daughters Tammy and Alicia; step-daughters Vicky and Souzy; grandchildren Nicole, Shane, Brianne, Chelsea, Jessica and Tyler; great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Elijah; siblings George, Tony, Maurice, Alice, Richard (Debra), Cathy (Bruce) and Madelon as well as many extended family and friends.

Robert was an extremely hard working man and worked all over the country in the forestry and logging industries. He also volunteered his time and expertise whenever it was needed to help fight forest fires.

Robert enjoyed playing his guitar, working and branding time.

The family would like to thank the support health care workers, the people and businesses of Oliver as well as Robert’s co-workers and employees for all their help and compassion during this time of need.

A memorial mass will be celebrated by Fr. Neil Lustado at 11:00 am Saturday January 7, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com