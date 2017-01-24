Rest in peace Paula

Obituary for the late Paula Towers
August 14, 1970 – January 1, 2017
Paula was predeceased by her best friend Julie, her Mother, Shirley, Step Father and grandparents.
She is survived by her son Taylor and many loving friends.
Paula worked in numerous stores during her work career in all different industries. Her final job was at a building supply store doing accounts receivable. Born on the lower mainland she later made her way to Osoyoos. Paula graduated in Osoyoos. Shortly after graduating she moved to Oliver and raised her son. Paula had a deep love for animals and her son. She also had a radiant smile and always had a joke or witty comment at the ready. We will miss you dearly.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Sad to read about Paula, She was always up-beat.
Linda Unwin says
We will miss this caring, funny, wonderful lady more than words can say. Paula not only worked for us at Sundance Video, but she was a true personal friend as well. We would go up to Penticton to play bingo whenever we could. And Paula and I carpooled for 3 years several years ago. My heart is broken at her loss.