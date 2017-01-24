Rest in peace Paula

Obituary for the late Paula Towers

August 14, 1970 – January 1, 2017

Paula was predeceased by her best friend Julie, her Mother, Shirley, Step Father and grandparents.

She is survived by her son Taylor and many loving friends.

Paula worked in numerous stores during her work career in all different industries. Her final job was at a building supply store doing accounts receivable. Born on the lower mainland she later made her way to Osoyoos. Paula graduated in Osoyoos. Shortly after graduating she moved to Oliver and raised her son. Paula had a deep love for animals and her son. She also had a radiant smile and always had a joke or witty comment at the ready. We will miss you dearly.

