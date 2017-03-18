Rest in peace – Mike Crowhurst

Michael (Mike or Mikey) Gordon Crowhurst Oct. 23, 1942 – Mar. 12, 2017

On Sunday, March 12, 2017, Mr. Michael (Mike or Mikey) Gordon Crowhurst of Oliver passed away peacefully after a long illness at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 74 years.

Mike will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Val; sons Mark (Val), Paul and Sean (Mandy); brothers Robert (Lisa), Stuart (Linda) and Ian; grandson Casen; granddaughters Angela (Matt), Sarah (Dave) and Ashley (Randy); great-granddaughters Shania, Taylor and Olivia; great-grandsons Quinten, Dylon and Payton as well as sister-in-law Gill (Alex) and family

Over the years, Michael worked as a systems analyst for G.C.O.S, was a Café owner and worked as a Community Living Support Worker.

Michael deeply enjoyed golf and golf vacations, watching soccer and hockey on T.V. and genealogy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tarr, all the ER Doctors as well as all the wonderful caring nurses, lab, physio, x-ray and front desk staff at SOGH and Penticton Regional Hospital.

A memorial service will be officiated by Rev. Pieter la Roux at 1:30 P.M. Saturday April 8, 2017 at the Oliver United Church followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the South Okanagan General Hospital or the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com