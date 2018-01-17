Rest in peace – Jim Johnstone

Obituary for the late James (Jim) Grant Johnstone

December 1, 1935 – January 11, 2018

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, Mr. James (Jim) Grant Johnstone of Oliver passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side at the South Okanagan General Hospital after a two year battle with cancer.

He was predeceased by his sister, mother and father.

Jim will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Sheila of 59 years; son Keith (Eva); daughter Janet Stein; grandchildren Megan Johnstone, Adam Stein and Carly Stein; sister Dora Browne (Randy); great-grandchildren Jacob and Mason; brother and sister-in-law Brian and Lorraine Murdoch; nieces Laurie Murdoch and Linda Haddleton and nephew Brent (Margo) Murdoch.

Jim worked for Chrysler of Canada for over 45 years as a mechanic, service manager at Brentwood Dodge in Burnaby and service writer at Parker Motors in Penticton for 17 years.

Over the years Jim and Sheila took many vacations travelling in their RV, camping and sightseeing around BC and the USA. He enjoyed square dancing which is where he met his wife in 1954. Jim also could be found sailing his Hobie Cat on Gallagher Lake and camping with the Good Sam Triple “O” group. He also spent the last few years as a member of Crime Watch.

In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted for the Penticton Regional Hospital Oncology Department or the South Okanagan General Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to friends, neighbours and family for their visits, support, love and prayers. Also to Dr. Shaw, Dr. Smallwood and the palliative care team at the Oliver Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com