Rest in peace – Jason

Jason Adam Poulin

December 5, 1982 – June 29, 2018

On Friday, June 29, 2018,

Jason Adam Poulin of Oliver passed away suddenly in Kelowna at the age of 35 years.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Roland and Betty Poulin and Terry and Harry Bray; uncles Alan Brady, Tony Poulin and aunt Danielle Mathieu.

Jason will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his beloved son Kingston; mother Dawn Bray: father Kevan Poulin; Kingston’s mother Kassandra Lang; aunts Bonnie Chase and Kathy Bray; uncles Joey Bray, Mike Brady, Rick Teichrib and Dale (Cathy) Poulin; cousins Robert Chase (Alicia), Megan Tanner (Jordan), Jennifer Teichrib, Andrew Teichrib, Kristen “Molly” Teichrib, Chris Brady, Diane Brady, Chantal Mathieu, Michele Mathieu, Angela Poulin and Bobby Poulin as well as many extended family and friends.

Jason loved his family, especially Kingston. Jason loved skateboarding and watching WWE Wrestling and spending time with his family especially his son.

He will be sadly missed by many who knew and loved him. He will always be remembered for his kindness, his smile and his great sense of humor.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Freedom’s Door, 3 – 1261 Centennial Crescent, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6K3.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the Oliver Elks Hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com