Rest in Peace…….. Irv – all the best in ‘car’ heaven

OBITUARY

IRVING ROY WOOD

September 10, 1937 to June 8, 2017

With deep sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of Irv Wood at the age of 79 years on June 8, 2017.

Irv passed away at home with family at his side, after a brief battle with esophagus cancer.

Irv is survived by his wife Fiona of 37 ½ years; sons Daniel, Mark (Diane), George (Sheryl); daughters Wendy and Catherine; grandchildren Alicia (Jared), Nicole (Adam), Ashley, Robin and MacKenzie.

Irv was born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island and moved with his parents to Vancouver, BC at the age of 7 years.

He worked as a carpenter, heating/maintenance engineer, fire prevention officer, motel owner/operator, school district maintenance, then school bus driver until he retired at the age of 65.

He was a social butterfly with many friends. Past member of Oliver Elks and Oliver Kiwanis Club. Member of Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 97 and Vintage Car Club of Canada (S. Okanagan Chapter) for 27 years.

A memorial service will be held at

2:00 pm on Saturday, June 17th

at Valley Congregational Church

Black Sage Road, Oliver

Donations gratefully accepted for Canadian Cancer Society or Desert Valley Hospice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium, Oliver and Osoyoos.,

Many grateful thanks to our local doctors – Dr. Smallwood and Dr. Entwistle; palliative care nurses Lisa and Ashley; Pastor Ken Clarke; John and Daryn from Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service for their caring, guidance and support.