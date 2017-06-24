Rest in peace – Harry Tymofichuk

Obituary for the late

Harry Tymofichuk August 10, 1926 – June 22, 2017

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Mr. Harry Tymofichuk of Oliver passed away at McKinney Place Extended Care, peacefully into the arms of Jesus at the age of 90 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose; sister Mary and brothers Alex and Nick.

Harry will be fondly remembered by his loving family including brothers Peter and Walter; sister Nancy; children Donna (Terry), Gary (Dianne), Linda (John) and John (Shelley); grandchildren Leah (Ryan), Scott (Stephanie), Jeff (Melissa), Derek (Taryn), Jason (Breanna), Brad (Tamara), Ray (Sabrina), Lisa (Dayton), Emily (Andy), Marci (Mike), Amy (Jonathan) and Gage; 13 great-grandchildren and special friend Doris.

Harry was a very well respected funeral director with over 40 years of service to families. He started in Lloydminster before moving on to Dawson Creek, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Oliver.

He was always very active in his community and church. Harry was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree, serving many offices including District Deputy. He was a long time Royal Canadian Legion Member after serving active duty with the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II; a Rotary member (receiving the Paul Harris Award), Kinsman, K40, Sage Valley Voices and the Catholic Church Music Ministry.

Harry and Rose travelled and saw the world with many friends on trips to Europe, Australia, Mexico, Hawaii and the Holy Land. Harry enjoyed singing, woodworking, fishing, playing in the band Bill and the Border Boys and entertaining the community with Four of a Kind.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Heritage House and McKinney Place, the Doctors, nurses and staff at SOGH as well as all who have sent condolences and well wishes.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Highway to Healing, Po Box 905, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0.

Prayers will be recited at 7:30 P.M. Monday June 26, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Neil Lustado at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday June 27, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment and committal will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery with a reception hosted by the CWL in the church lower hall after the interment.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.