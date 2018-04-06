Rest in peace – Elfi

Elfriede (Elfi) Lang

1943- 2018

Elfi passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2018 at the age of 74 years.

As the matriarch of her family, she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Alfred; brother Joe; daughter Barbara and son Robert.

Elfi was born in Austria and moved to Canada in 1957. She lived in the lower mainland until 2005, when she retired to Oliver after working in long term care for 25+ years.

She said many times that the best years of her life were spent here. Elfi was someone you could just like without effort. Generous with her time and those of you that were lucky enough to taste her baking and cooking, you know how much of a loss that well be. Elfi was always a hard worker and expected nothing less from her children. She taught values and life skills that have proven to have worked, so thank you Mom. Elfi loved to golf and could cuss out a golf ball when it needed it.

She was not ready to go, but accepted what life presented. Her wish was no service and no fuss.

In lieu of flowers and cards a donation to the Penticton SPCA in her name would be her wish.

