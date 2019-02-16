Rest in Peace

Sylvia Jacqueline (Jackie) Rubner (nee Stone)

April 16, 1939 – February 13, 2019

Mrs. Sylvia Jacqueline (Jackie) Rubner of Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 79 years.

She was predeceased by her father Leonard Stone; mother Sylvia Stone and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Stone.

Jackie will be fondly remembered by her loving family including husband Ren Rubner; children Barry (Carol-Anne), Dawn (Ivan) Ward and Len (Kim); grandchildren Dustin, Alexandra, Keegan, Riley, Mackenzie, Ashley, Kristie, Lindsey and Talia as well as brother Gordon.

Jackie worked for many years as a registered nurse at St. Martin’s Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital.

She enjoyed travelling to visit kids and grandkids because they were a “BIG” part of her life, going on cruises, curling until her knees gave out and being by her husband’s side at cow cutting horse events.

Over the years Jackie volunteered with Brownies and Girl Guides with her daughter and was a hockey mom and baseball coach with the boys.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Diabetes Canada, 360 – 1385 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6H 3V9.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 7610 – 87th Street, Osoyoos, BC with a reception to follow in the church lower hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com